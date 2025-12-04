 Skip navigation
Campbell: 'Margin for error is small'
Bears vs. Packers is 'massive' for both teams
What does future hold for Schoen and Giants?

Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Jauan Jennings, Tre'von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Alvin Kamara remains out of practice

  
Published December 3, 2025 09:22 PM

Saints running back Alvin Kamara still isn’t practicing.

Kamara missed Wednesday’s session, his fourth consecutive missed practice since injuring a knee and an ankle against the Falcons in Week 12.

His prognosis was a week or two.

Devin Neal started for the Saints on Sunday and rushed for 47 yards on 14 carries and caught three passes for 22 yards. Audric Estime served as Neal’s backup.

In 11 games this season, Kamara has 164 touches for 657 yards and a touchdown.

He has not played a full season since his rookie season of 2017.

Safety Justin Reid (knee), wide receiver Chris Olave (back) and Taliese Fuaga (ankle) also did not practice.