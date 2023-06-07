Amari Cooper: Deshaun Watson looks like he’s in a better groove

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was unimpressive after coming off his 11-game suspension in 2022. But it seems he’s starting to regain the form he once had during Cleveland’s offseason program.

Reports out of the Browns offseason program on Tuesday noted Watson was sharp during Tuesday’s practice, particularly during red zone 7-on-7 drills. Head coach Kevin Stefanski didn’t want to put too much stock into that, though, and neither did receiver Amari Cooper.

“I mean, you have no pass rush, it’s really like pitch and catch out there,” Cooper said in his press conference. “Obviously, the DBs make plays sometimes. But it’s not a level playing field for them when we’re doing 7-on-7, so it should look like that every time.”

Still, Cooper said he’s noticed a difference between the way Watson’s practicing from last year to now.

“He looks in a bit of a better groove,” Cooper said. “Just having that long layoff, of course you’re going to lose some rhythm, some form of rhythm. But he looks like he’s really getting that back.”

The Browns went 3-3 in Watson’s six starts last year. But the quarterback completed just 58.2 percent of his passes for 1,102 yards with seven touchdowns and five interceptions. He also rushed for 175 yards with a TD.

We’ll see if Watson can translate the practice success to the field when games begin in the fall.