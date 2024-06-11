Amari Cooper is not at Browns minicamp

The Browns kicked off their mandatory minicamp without a key offensive player on Tuesday.

Reporters at the team’s practice noted that wide receiver Amari Cooper is not in attendance. Cooper will be subject to fines if his absence is unexcused and head coach Kevin Stefanski is scheduled to speak to reporters later on Tuesday.

Cooper is in the final year of his contract and did not attend the team’s voluntary OTA practices either. He has a base salary of $20 million for the 2024 season and Browns General Manager Andrew Berry said in March that the team wants to hold onto players like Cooper as long as possible.

The Browns traded for wide receiver Jerry Jeudy in March and signed him to a three-year extension. We’ll see if Cooper’s absence helps grease the wheels for a new deal of his own.