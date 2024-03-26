Amazon will be home to an annual Wild Card game starting in 2025

The NFL had its first streaming-only playoff game in January and it will be a regular part of the schedule moving forward.

NFL executive vice president Hans Schroeder announced on Tuesday that Amazon will broadcast a Wild Card game in January 2025. The service will continue to broadcast a game in that round in the years to come as well.

The Chiefs’ Wild Card win over the Dolphins in January aired on Peacock, which will be televising the NFL’s first game in Brazil in Week One of the 2024 season.

Amazon is also the home of the NFL’s Thursday Night Football package and it seems likely that the league will be making further forays into the streaming world in the years to come as well.