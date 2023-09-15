 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

Recent Posts

NFL: Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers
Panthers place Jaycee Horn on injured reserve
Syndication: The Tennessean
DeAndre Hopkins questionable for Week 2 with ankle injury
Texans vs Ravens
Texans list C.J. Stroud as questionable vs. Colts with right shoulder injury

Recent Clips

nbc_pft_dolphinspatsv2_230915.jpg
Can the Patriots slow down the Dolphins offense?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_230915.jpg
Show Me Something Week 2: Fields, Burrow, Allen
kcjaxpreviewchrisjones.jpg
Chiefs potentially getting stars back against Jags

Trending Teams

Minnesota Vikings Primary Logo
Minnesota Vikings
Kansas City Chiefs Primary Logo
Kansas City Chiefs
Dallas Cowboys Primary Logo
Dallas Cowboys
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

Recent Posts

NFL: Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers
Panthers place Jaycee Horn on injured reserve
Syndication: The Tennessean
DeAndre Hopkins questionable for Week 2 with ankle injury
Texans vs Ravens
Texans list C.J. Stroud as questionable vs. Colts with right shoulder injury

Recent Clips

nbc_pft_dolphinspatsv2_230915.jpg
Can the Patriots slow down the Dolphins offense?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_230915.jpg
Show Me Something Week 2: Fields, Burrow, Allen
kcjaxpreviewchrisjones.jpg
Chiefs potentially getting stars back against Jags

Trending Teams

Minnesota Vikings Primary Logo
Minnesota Vikings
Kansas City Chiefs Primary Logo
Kansas City Chiefs
Dallas Cowboys Primary Logo
Dallas Cowboys
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Andrew Thomas is questionable, but Darren Waller is good to go

  
Published September 15, 2023 03:20 PM

The Giants will have tight end Darren Waller on Sunday.

Waller was limited in Friday’s practice as the Giants exercise caution with his balky hamstring. He did not practice Wednesday and was limited Thursday.

He made three catches for 36 yards in 38 snaps in his Giants debut Sunday in the loss to the Cowboys.

Waller does not have a designation for Week 2.

The Giants list left tackle Andrew Thomas (hamstring) as questionable after he remained limited in Friday’s practice. He played 53 of 70 snaps against the Cowboys.

Matt Peart or Joshua Ezeudu will start for Thomas if he can’t go. Peart replaced Thomas against Dallas but played only four snaps before leaving with a right elbow injury. He does not have a designation after returning to a full practice Friday.

Linebacker Azeez Ojulari (hamstring) and receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) are doubtful. Both remained limited Friday.