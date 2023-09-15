Andrew Thomas is questionable, but Darren Waller is good to go

The Giants will have tight end Darren Waller on Sunday.

Waller was limited in Friday’s practice as the Giants exercise caution with his balky hamstring. He did not practice Wednesday and was limited Thursday.

He made three catches for 36 yards in 38 snaps in his Giants debut Sunday in the loss to the Cowboys.

Waller does not have a designation for Week 2.

The Giants list left tackle Andrew Thomas (hamstring) as questionable after he remained limited in Friday’s practice. He played 53 of 70 snaps against the Cowboys.

Matt Peart or Joshua Ezeudu will start for Thomas if he can’t go. Peart replaced Thomas against Dallas but played only four snaps before leaving with a right elbow injury. He does not have a designation after returning to a full practice Friday.

Linebacker Azeez Ojulari (hamstring) and receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) are doubtful. Both remained limited Friday.