Chiefs are actively negotiating deals with Missouri and Kansas

The Chiefs have viable stadium options in Missouri and in Kansas. And they’re actively negotiating deals with each state.

“We’ve had more meetings, more discussions,” Chiefs president Mark Donovan said Tuesday, via Dave Skretta of the Associated Press. “At this point it’s literally — you’re taking an agreement this long and whittling it down to this paragraph and this line, and we need an agreement on this, and we’re doing this on both sides. You’re in that process where you’re not sure which way it will go.”

In other words, the Chiefs are fully seizing on the leverage inherent to having two options in order to get the best deal from each place. When there’s resistance, all the Chiefs have to say is,"We’re not sure which way it will go.”

And that’s good business for the Chiefs. As long as Missouri and Kansas are allowing it to happen, why not do it?

“Our job, and the team around me, is to get the two best possible partnerships figured out down to the detail,” Donovan added. “At that point we go to the Hunt family and say, ‘Here are the options. What do you want to do?’”

There’s a chance the Hunt family already knows what it wants to do, and that it’s playing its preferred option against Plan B in order to get the best possible terms from Plan A.

Again, there’s nothing wrong with that. As long as Missouri and Kansas are allowing it to happen, why not do it?