Patriots punt on their first possession of Super Bowl LX

The Patriots’ first drive of Super Bowl LX showed some promise, but New England ultimately couldn’t do much.

The pro-Seahawks crowd was loud as the Patriots’ offense took the field, and the Patriots made running back Rhamondre Stevenson the focal point of their offensive attack, handing off to him on their first two plays and then throwing to him on the third.

New England moved the ball across the 50-yard line, but what looked like a promising drive was derailed when Derick Hall sacked Drake Maye for a loss of 10 yards shortly after the Patriots got into Seattle territory. Two plays later Devon Witherspoon pressured Maye into an incompletion, and the Patriots had to punt.

Patriots left tackle Will Campbell looks like he’s going to be a liability today, and that could be a major problem for Maye and the Patriots.

Now the Seahawks’ offense takes the field for the second time.