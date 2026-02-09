Patriots’ second possession ends with another punt

While New England got its second possession started well, the club got pushed back after one positive play and had to punt again.

Starting with the ball at their own 36-yard line after Marcus Jones fair caught a punt along the left sideline, the Patriots quickly moved into Seahawks territory with Drake Maye’s 21-yard pass to Kayshon Boutte.

But on the next play, Seattle foiled a draw to TreVeyon Henderson for a 4-yard loss, with linebacker Ernest Jones making the tackle.

Josh Jobe continued to keep the Patriots behind the chains on second-and-13 by tackling Henderson for a 2-yard loss on a short throw to the left.

On third-and-15, Maye was sacked for 10-yard loss by Devon Witherspoon to push the Patriots back into their own territory.

New England is now averaging just 2.8 yards per play on their first two drives.