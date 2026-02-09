 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_demauricesmith_260205.jpg
Florio and Smith dissect Rooney Rule
nbc_pft_youngintv2_260205.jpg
Young: Benching was a chance to find ‘consistency’
nbc_pft_cousinsint_260205.jpg
Cousins keeping ‘an open mind’ entering offseason

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Patriots’ second possession ends with another punt

  
Published February 8, 2026 07:09 PM

While New England got its second possession started well, the club got pushed back after one positive play and had to punt again.

Starting with the ball at their own 36-yard line after Marcus Jones fair caught a punt along the left sideline, the Patriots quickly moved into Seahawks territory with Drake Maye’s 21-yard pass to Kayshon Boutte.

But on the next play, Seattle foiled a draw to TreVeyon Henderson for a 4-yard loss, with linebacker Ernest Jones making the tackle.

Josh Jobe continued to keep the Patriots behind the chains on second-and-13 by tackling Henderson for a 2-yard loss on a short throw to the left.

On third-and-15, Maye was sacked for 10-yard loss by Devon Witherspoon to push the Patriots back into their own territory.

New England is now averaging just 2.8 yards per play on their first two drives.