Seahawks can’t pick up a first down on their second offensive possession

The Seahawks were able to drive for a field goal on their opening possession in Super Bowl LX, but their second drive ended without any points.

After an incompletion and a short pass to wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the Seahawks called another pass on third down.

Sam Darnold was able to evade pressure long enough for Smith-Njigba to break free down the field, but the quarterback’s throw wound up sailing just too long for the team’s leading receiver to reel it in.

Michael Dickson came in to punt one play later and the Patriots will have the ball back down 3-0 with 6:07 to play in the first quarter.