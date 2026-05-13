The Packers will visit the Rams on the night before Thanksgiving

The teams involved in the NFL’s first-ever Thansgiving Eve game have been set.

Netflix will televise a game between the Packers and the Rams on Wednesday, November 25. The NFL also plans to hold three games on Thanksgiving and at least one game is expected to be played on Black Friday.

This is the second Rams game to be announced ahead of Thursday’s full schedule reveal. They will also face the 49ers in Melbourne, Australlia in Week 1. That game will also be broadcast by Netflix.

It is the first Packers game to be revealed so far. If history is any guide, it will be one of multiple standalone games for Green Bay.