Andy Reid doesn't rule out a run at Odell Beckham, Jr.

  
Published March 25, 2023 04:16 PM
March 23, 2023 08:15 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms assess whether the Jets would be an ideal landing spot for Odell Beckham Jr., given Mecole Hardman, Allen Lazard and Garrett Wilson are on the roster.

With receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman gone, Chiefs coach Andy Reid expects Skyy Moore to step up.

There’s also a chance Odell Beckham, Jr. will step in.

Asked on Saturday by Steve Wyche of NFL Network about the possibility of signing Beckham, here’s what Reid said: “Odell is a good football player . Yeah, he does a nice job. So, we’ll see how all that goes.”

Multiple teams are interested in Beckham. The issue is the price.

Last Saturday, he suggested that the best offer he has gotten includes a compensation package of $4 million .

The Chiefs would make a ton of sense. With quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce, Beckham could re-establish himself in 2023, setting the stage for a potentially potent payday in 2024.

The Jets, Giants, and Bills are among the other teams in play.

Although Beckham took issue with reports that he wants $20 million per year (he does, or at least he did), it’s becoming more and more obvious that his best move will be to sign a one-year deal and try again in next March.