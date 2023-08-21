Andy Reid: Isiah Pacheco has a chance to play in preseason finale

There is some positive news on the running back front out of Kansas City.

Isiah Pacheco was out of the yellow non-contact jersey for Monday’s practice and may play in the Chiefs’ preseason finale against the Browns this weekend.

“There’s a chance, yeah. He’s just got to be cleared and all that,” head coach Andy Reid said in his press conference.

Reid added that Pacheco coming out of the non-contact jersey was “a positive step. As long as nothing happened today.”

Pacheco has been recovering from a broken hand and torn labrum. He has been participating in practices on a non-contact basis and did not start training camp on the physically unable to perform list. By all appearances, Pacheco should be ready to play when Kansas City kicks off the season against Detroit on Sept. 7.

Pacheco rushed for 830 yards with five touchdowns and caught 13 passes for 130 yards in 17 games last season.

Reid also noted that defensive tackle Matt Dickerson suffered a turf toe injury, which is why he was out of Monday’s practice.

The Chiefs will host the Browns on Saturday afternoon for their final exhibition game.