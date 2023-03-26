Andy Reid: Patrick Mahomes’ ankle hasn’t slowed down his offseason workouts

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Andy Reid: Patrick Mahomes’ ankle hasn’t slowed down his offseason workouts

  
Published March 26, 2023 08:00 AM
nbc_pft_mahomesbeginning_230216
February 16, 2023 08:15 AM
At the parade, Patrick Mahomes said "this is just the beginning" of Kansas City's runs to the Super Bowl, and given that he's only 27, he’s just entering his prime for the Chiefs and already under contract through 2031.

The most-watched ankle of the NFL postseason hasn’t caused any trouble during the offseason.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid told Steve Wyche of NFL Network that quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ ankle hasn’t prevented him from working out this offseason and isn’t a concern going forward.

“He didn’t have to get anything done. He’s doing good, he feels good,” Reid said. “This time, he jumped right back into workouts and working the ankle, rehabbing the ankle. He’s lifting and running the parts that he could run, and he didn’t miss a beat on that.”

Mahomes injured the ankle in the Chiefs’ divisional round win over the Jaguars and had to miss the second quarter, but he managed to tough it out through the second half of that game, and then played every snap of both the AFC Championship Game and the Super Bowl. Going forward, it appears to be a non-issue.