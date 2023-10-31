Andy Reid says Chiefs have the personnel to fix offensive issues

Kansas City lost to Denver for the first time since 2015 on Sunday, in large part because the Chiefs had five giveaways.

While the Chiefs still rank No. 4 in yards, the club is currently No. 12 in points scored. That would easily be the lowest ranking of the Patrick Mahomes era in KC, with the previous low being No. 6 back in 2020.

Aside from Travis Kelce, the Chiefs have been looking for a lot more consistency out of their receiving corps. The club did bring back Mecole Hardman from the Jets, but he committed one of the turnovers when he muffed a punt against the Broncos.

With Tuesday’s trade deadline fast approaching, head coach Andy Reid told reporters on Monday he feels like his team already has the needed personnel to fix the offensive issues.

“I do. It was a combination of things [on Sunday],” Reid said in his video conference. “It was one of those where we were kind of chasing. Whether it started with me, a play call, whether it was the play that was called was OK, but we had a breakdown in protection, whether the protection was good and the play was good, you know the receiver dropped the ball or we didn’t make the right read, from our quarterback side or we were running the wrong route.

“It was one of everything, so when I mentioned that [Sunday] night about things that I haven’t seen before from this group who I have a lot of trust in — I saw things I haven’t seen before. Somewhere I didn’t get that point across to the guys and my coaches, so we’ve got to make sure we do a better job there.”

The Chiefs have a big matchup with the Dolphins in Germany on Sunday, so we’ll see if the offense looks more dynamic against one of the fellow top contenders in the AFC.