Andy Reid says he endorsed Mike Kafka to Michael Bidwill

On Monday, Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said he wasn’t going to answer questions about his team’s search for a head coach after appearing at the kickoff press conference for Super Bowl week in Phoenix.

But there’s someone else in Arizona who has.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that he’s endorsed his former quarterbacks coach, Mike Kafka, to Bidwill for Arizona’s head coaching vacancy.

“He’s a very intelligent, great human being ,” Reid said, via Paul Schwartz of the New York Post. “The quarterback will love him. He’ll challenge him to be better than he even is now. But he’ll do a great job.”

Kafka played for Reid with the Eagles then became a Chiefs offensive quality control coach in 2017. He was promoted to QBs coach in 2018 when Matt Nagy departed the organization to become Chicago’s head coach. The team added passing game coordinator to Kafka’s title in 2020.

In 2022, Kafka left the Chiefs to become the Giants offensive coordinator. He called New York’s plays, helping the club improve from No. 31 in yards and points in 2021 to No. 15 in points and No. 18 in yards in 2022.

Kafka was one of three reported finalists for the Cardinals job. But now he may be one of two finalists, as Brian Flores agreed to join the Vikings as their defensive coordinator. Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo is the third known candidate.