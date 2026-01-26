Andy Reid: We all know the energy Eric Bieniemy brings, what he gives to a team

Eric Bieniemy is officially back with the Chiefs as their offensive coordinator and head coach Andy Reid is fired up about it.

Speaking to reporters in a video conference on Monday, Reid noted that Bieniemy’s return is a significant positive for the club — though Reid was also clear that he wasn’t putting down what former coordinator Matt Nagy was able to do in the position.

“I think we all know the energy Eric brings and what he gives to a football team,” Reid said. “He’s coming off a heck of a season with the Chicago Bears, my hat goes off to the Bears and the great job they did there.

“I thought Matt brought great energy, too, with his. It’s just, it’s different,” Reid added. “They both have their own personalities that they share with it. EB does, he’s going to be very direct with the players, very direct with the coaches. It’s a different flavor. Both have been very productive in this system here. So, I think it’s a win-win for us that way. But there’s nobody like EB on the field that way. … He does a great job there.”

Bieniemy, 56, won two Super Bowls with the Chiefs while in the same position before heading off to become the Commanders’ offensive coordinator in 2023. He as then UCLA’s assistant head coach and offensive coordinator in 2024 before getting back in the league as Chicago’s running backs coach in 2025.

“Everywhere you go in this business, you pick something up,” Reid said. “And you might take it with you or you might say, ‘You know what, I’m not going to do that, I don’t want to do that.’ And at the same time, he’s got all those years in this system, too. So, he understands that. So, I welcome that.”

Bieniemy will not, however, take over the play-calling duties full-time, as those will still be under Reid’s purview.

“I still enjoy calling plays,” Reid said. “But what I do, I’m not afraid to delegate and get opinions from people. And then even in certain situations, letting them go ahead and call things in different areas. So we do this jointly. I keep it open. And I’ve felt that that’s the best way.

“I want guys to contribute. I want them to work hard, be an expert in their area as and then cumulatively in all areas. So I’ve always mixed and matched there, I guess I’d tell you, and it’s seemed to have been fairly productive.”

So what will Bieniemy bring back to the fold?

“I think he’s got a great knowledge of the offense,” Reid said. “I think he understands leadership. I’ve always said he’s a great leader of men — whether it’s coaches, players, I think he does a good job there. He’s good with you guys. I think he’s very honest. And there’s no hidden agendas. That’s just his personality. And we’re talking about EB here, I’m not talking about Matt Nagy, we’re not comparing here. This is EB. You asked me his strengths, those are his strengths.”