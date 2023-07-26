 Skip navigation
Appalachian State v Penn State

2023 Big Ten Betting Preview Series: Penn State Nittany Lions
  • Eric Froton
    ,
  • Eric Froton
    ,
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Tampa Bay Rays
Rays right-hander Zach Eflin leaves start against Marlins with left knee discomfort
NASCAR Cup Series HighPoint.com 400
NASCAR Cup playoff standings after Pocono

Top Clips

nbc_simms_seahawkstraining_230726.jpg
Seahawks’ new draft class brings big-play ability
nbc_simms_eaglestraining_230726.jpg
Simms: Eagles will ‘absolutely’ be top 3 in NFC
nbc_simms_broncostraining_230726.jpg
What are Broncos’ RB options outside of Williams?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Another day, another live PFT Live Crossover Grid

  • By
  • Mike Florio,
  • By
  • Mike Florio
  
Published July 26, 2023 01:32 PM

We’ll admit it. We’re hooked. And we think you are, too.

Our friend Jared at the NFL Crossover Grid has been making specific games for use on PFT Live this week. We did a second one today.

The full video is attached.

The game is simple. The goal is to identify a player who fits in the intersection of the horizontal and vertical categories. And the goal is to come up with the most obscure selection possible, based on the percentages displayed once the choices are made.

We plan to keep doing it from time to time. It’s fun. It’s nerve-wracking. And it stretches the limits of active recollection as to which players played for which teams, and which players had certain specific accomplishments.

So give today’s game a try. And try to get — as we did — seven players with single-digit percentages, and three under 1.0 percent.