Anthony Richardson hurt more by loss than knee bruise

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence had some solid advice for Anthony Richardson during their postgame meeting.

“Great game. You made some unbelievable plays,” Lawrence said he told Richardson, via Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com, “but try and protect yourself. The hits add up in this league, and they’re a little different than in college.”

The Colts rookie felt the pain as he listened to Lawrence.

Richardson said he initially hit his knee on the turf in the first quarter, leaving a “little boo.”

“I’ll ice it, and it’ll be all right,” Richardson said, via video from the team.

He missed the Colts’ final three snaps of the game after taking a hard hit to his lower body from Jaguars safety Andre Cisco on a scramble as he neared the goal line with 59 seconds left. He stayed down and was attended to by athletic trainers before walking off slowly.

“I’m all right, more so hurt that we lost than my knee. Other than that, I’m good,” Richardson said, following the 31-21 loss.

Richardson ran for 40 yards on 10 carries, and he took four sacks, including three by Josh Allen.

Coach Shane Steichen confirmed that Richardson is OK despite leaving early.

“He should be all right. Everything should be all right. Yep,” Steichen said.

Richardson completed 24 of 37 passes for 223 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

“I thought he played solid. I did,” Steichen said. “You know what, I’ll take the fault for that interception right there, second-and-10 or whatever. It was a Cover 2 deal, and we didn’t have a great route called there. Got to be better there. I thought he managed the game well. I thought he did some good things. Really encouraged with his progress and what he did.”