Anthony Richardson not listed on Wednesday injury report

Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson missed the final few plays of the Week 1 loss to the Jaguars with knee and ankle soreness, but should be fine to play this week’s game against the Texans.

Richardson was not listed on Indianapolis’ first injury report of the week, which means he was a full participant in the session.

Head coach Shane Steichen said after the game and on Monday that Richardson would be fine.

The No. 4 overall pick of this year’s draft, Richardson finished his debut 24-of-37 passing of 223 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He was also the Colts leading rusher, gaining 40 yards and a TD on 10 carries.

As for those on the report, guard Quenton Nelson (toe), offensive tackle Braden Smith (knee/ankle), and tight end Drew Ogletree (concussion) all did not practice.

But running back Zack Moss (forearm) was a full participant. That’s good news after he didn’t play in the opener, as the Colts’ run game could use a boost with Jonathan Taylor still on the reserve/physically unable to perform list.