 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

Recent Posts

Los Angeles Chargers v Indianapolis Colts
Kyle Van Noy to visit with Ravens
NFL: Houston Texans at Las Vegas Raiders
Chandler Jones claims he was hospitalized against his will
Washington Commanders v Dallas Cowboys
Chargers sign Simi Fehoko to 53-man roster

Recent Clips

nbc_pft_confidencein1-2teamsv2_230926.jpg
Scale of 1-10: Confidence teams can right the ship
nbc_pft_ramspuntingv2_230926.jpg
Analyzing Rams’ move to punt when down by 10 late
nbc_pft_kelceswift_230926.jpg
Kelce’s merch sales spike after Swift attends game

Trending Teams

Minnesota Vikings Primary Logo
Minnesota Vikings
Kansas City Chiefs Primary Logo
Kansas City Chiefs
Dallas Cowboys Primary Logo
Dallas Cowboys
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

Recent Posts

Los Angeles Chargers v Indianapolis Colts
Kyle Van Noy to visit with Ravens
NFL: Houston Texans at Las Vegas Raiders
Chandler Jones claims he was hospitalized against his will
Washington Commanders v Dallas Cowboys
Chargers sign Simi Fehoko to 53-man roster

Recent Clips

nbc_pft_confidencein1-2teamsv2_230926.jpg
Scale of 1-10: Confidence teams can right the ship
nbc_pft_ramspuntingv2_230926.jpg
Analyzing Rams’ move to punt when down by 10 late
nbc_pft_kelceswift_230926.jpg
Kelce’s merch sales spike after Swift attends game

Trending Teams

Minnesota Vikings Primary Logo
Minnesota Vikings
Kansas City Chiefs Primary Logo
Kansas City Chiefs
Dallas Cowboys Primary Logo
Dallas Cowboys
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Anthony Richardson remains in concussion protocol, will start once cleared

  
Published September 26, 2023 12:08 PM

Gardner Minshew has played well with Colts No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson sidelined while in concussion protocol. But a quarterback controversy is not coming in Indianapolis.

In his Monday press conference, head coach Shane Steichen told reporters that Richardson remains in the protocol. But there’s he’ll be back as QB1 whenever he’s available.

“Yeah, Anthony is our guy. He’s our starting quarterback,” Steichen said. “Going back to Gardner — a ton of respect for Gardner and what he does on a week-in and week-out basis. When he goes in, he operates at a high level. I couldn’t be more thankful that he’s here and what he’s done for this football team, but if Anthony is ready to go, he’ll go.”

Richardson has completed 30-of-47 passes for 279 yards with a touchdown and an interception in two games. He’s also rushed for 75 yards with three TDs.

Minshew is 46-of-69 passing for 398 yards with two touchdowns in two appearances.

Steichen also noted that center Ryan Kelly remains in concussion protocol. The first indication of Richardson and Kelly’s potential availability for this week will come on Wednesday with the team’s injury report.