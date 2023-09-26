Anthony Richardson remains in concussion protocol, will start once cleared

Gardner Minshew has played well with Colts No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson sidelined while in concussion protocol. But a quarterback controversy is not coming in Indianapolis.

In his Monday press conference, head coach Shane Steichen told reporters that Richardson remains in the protocol. But there’s he’ll be back as QB1 whenever he’s available.

“Yeah, Anthony is our guy. He’s our starting quarterback,” Steichen said. “Going back to Gardner — a ton of respect for Gardner and what he does on a week-in and week-out basis. When he goes in, he operates at a high level. I couldn’t be more thankful that he’s here and what he’s done for this football team, but if Anthony is ready to go, he’ll go.”

Richardson has completed 30-of-47 passes for 279 yards with a touchdown and an interception in two games. He’s also rushed for 75 yards with three TDs.

Minshew is 46-of-69 passing for 398 yards with two touchdowns in two appearances.

Steichen also noted that center Ryan Kelly remains in concussion protocol. The first indication of Richardson and Kelly’s potential availability for this week will come on Wednesday with the team’s injury report.