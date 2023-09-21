Anthony Richardson remains out of practice on Thursday

It’s looking more like Anthony Richardson will not be available to play the Ravens this weekend.

The Colts’ No. 4 overall pick of this year’s draft, Richardson is not practicing again on Thursday, according to multiple reporters on the scene. But Richardson was on the practice field watching the session without a helmet.

Richardson is in the concussion protocol after exiting Sunday’s win over the Texans in the first half. Backup Gardner Minshew came in to replace Richardson and finished 19-of-23 passing for 171 yards with a touchdown.

Minshew is in line to start if Richardson isn’t available. With Richardson sidelined two days into the practice week, it’s looking more likely than not that Minshew will be Indianapolis’ starter in Week 3.