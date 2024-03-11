Anthony Walker agrees to one-year deal with Dolphins

The Dolphins saw a few of their players agree to deals with new teams after the free agent negotiating window opened on Monday, but they were also to make one addition to the roster.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that they have agreed to a one-year deal with linebacker Anthony Walker. No other terms were included in the report.

Walker started all 12 games he played for the Browns last season, but he finished the season on injured reserve after hurting his knee in practice. He had 44 tackles, two passes defensed, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries when he was in the lineup.

A torn quad cost Walker 14 games in 2022 and he had 113 tackles in his first season with Cleveland. The 2017 fourth-round pick opened his career with four seasons in Indianapolis.