Antoine Winfield Jr. believes the Buccaneers are pursuing Tom Brady

  • By
  • Mike Florio,
  • By
  • Mike Florio
  
Published July 14, 2023 12:08 PM

Tom Brady remains retired. Until he isn’t.

Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. believes the team is trying to coax Brady into the “isn’t” category.

“I’m sure we’re still reaching out to him trying to see if he’s trying to come back to the team,” Winfield recently said on Richard Sherman’s podcast, via JoeBucsFan.com. “Hey, it could happen. Anything’s possible.”

After Sherman said he doesn’t put anything past Brady, Winfield said, “It’s up in the air, man.”

It would be a crazy development, especially with the Bucs already carrying more than $35 million in dead cap money for Brady, whether he’s on the team or not. And with Brady attempting to buy a slice of the Raiders, the approval process presumably would need to be put on hold, indefinitely.

Still, there’s no reason for the Bucs to not want him. Beyond what he would do to make the team better, he would fill the stadium with paying customers. And he would sell a ton of Creamsicle jerseys with his name and number on them.

Hell, you can already buy a Brady jersey in the Creamsicle look — even though he has never actually worn that jersey, and even though he only ever will if he indeed emerges from retirement.

Again.