Antonio Brown formally pleads not guilty to attempted murder charge

Former NFL receiver Antonio Brown, as expected, has pleaded not guilty to an attempted murder charge in Miami.

Captured in Dubai last week and returned to New York, Brown arrived Tuesday in Florida to face allegations arising from a May 2025 incident at a boxing event.

Via the Associated Press, attorney Mark Eiglarsh said he had submitted a written plea of not guilty on Brown’s behalf. Brown’s bail hearing could happen as soon as Wednesday morning.

Given that Brown fled the country after the arrest warrant was issued, he possibly will be denied bail.

According to the arrest warrant, Brown allegedly grabbed a handgun from a security officer and fired two shots at a man with whom Brown had previously fought. Eiglarsh contends Brown acted in self-defense.

Brown faces up to 15 years in prison, if convicted.