 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_gronkretiringapat_251111.jpg
Gronkowski to retire as Patriot on 1-day contract
nbc_pft_draftkingsmvp_251111.jpg
Why NFL MVP doesn’t just have to be a QB award
nbc_pft_mcdanieltroll_251111.jpg
McDaniel appears to troll Bills fans after win

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_gronkretiringapat_251111.jpg
Gronkowski to retire as Patriot on 1-day contract
nbc_pft_draftkingsmvp_251111.jpg
Why NFL MVP doesn’t just have to be a QB award
nbc_pft_mcdanieltroll_251111.jpg
McDaniel appears to troll Bills fans after win

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Antonio Brown formally pleads not guilty to attempted murder charge

  
Published November 11, 2025 11:56 PM

Former NFL receiver Antonio Brown, as expected, has pleaded not guilty to an attempted murder charge in Miami.

Captured in Dubai last week and returned to New York, Brown arrived Tuesday in Florida to face allegations arising from a May 2025 incident at a boxing event.

Via the Associated Press, attorney Mark Eiglarsh said he had submitted a written plea of not guilty on Brown’s behalf. Brown’s bail hearing could happen as soon as Wednesday morning.

Given that Brown fled the country after the arrest warrant was issued, he possibly will be denied bail.

According to the arrest warrant, Brown allegedly grabbed a handgun from a security officer and fired two shots at a man with whom Brown had previously fought. Eiglarsh contends Brown acted in self-defense.

Brown faces up to 15 years in prison, if convicted.