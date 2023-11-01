Antonio Pierce confirms Raiders are going forward with Aidan O’Connell at QB

The Raiders officially have a new head coach and a new starting quarterback.

Reports on Wednesday morning said that interim head coach Antonio Pierce would be going with Aidan O’Connell at quarterback over Jimmy Garoppolo against the Giants in Week Nine and beyond and Pierce confirmed them on Wednesday afternoon. He said at his first press conference in his new job that he believes O’Connell gives the team their “best chance” to win games over the rest of the season.

Interim General Manager Champ Kelly fielded a question about how the rest of the team’s players responded to the news.

“Very supportive. Guys are rallying behind him. Excited to see him get his opportunity,” Kelly said.

O’Connell started in a Week Four loss to the Chargers and went 24-of-39 for 238 yards and an interception in that game. He also played in relief of Brian Hoyer in Week Seven and went 10-of-13 for 75 yards, a touchdown and an interception.