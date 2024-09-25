 Skip navigation
Antonio Pierce: Gardner Minshew is the Raiders’ QB, there is no issue

  
Published September 25, 2024 03:26 PM

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce says there’s no quarterback controversy in Las Vegas.

Gardner Minshew, who has started all three games this season, will continue to start going forward, Pierce said today.

“There’s no issue. Gardner Minshew is the quarterback,” Pierce said.

Late in Sunday’s loss to the Panthers, Minshew was replaced by Aidan O’Connell, who led a touchdown drive. That led to questions about whether O’Connell would replace Minshew as the starter, and Pierce previously acknowledged that he had to look at everything and consider changes.

But with some time to think about it, Pierce says he remains committed to Minshew, who will get the start on Sunday against the Browns and going forward beyond that.