 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_godwinevansinjv2_241022.jpg
Buccaneers lose Godwin, Evans in loss to Ravens
nbc_pft_aiyuk_241022.jpg
49ers facing uncertainty after Aiyuk, Samuel news
nbc_pft_jwilliams_241022.jpg
Report: Williams facing two-game suspension

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_godwinevansinjv2_241022.jpg
Buccaneers lose Godwin, Evans in loss to Ravens
nbc_pft_aiyuk_241022.jpg
49ers facing uncertainty after Aiyuk, Samuel news
nbc_pft_jwilliams_241022.jpg
Report: Williams facing two-game suspension

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Antonio Pierce on Gardner Minshew’s turnovers: He’s got to get out of his own head

  
Published October 22, 2024 02:00 PM

One of the biggest reasons the Raiders benched quarterback Gardner Minshew for Aidan O’Connell was Minshew’s penchant for turnovers.

Minshew’s issue with them was a significant factor once again when he had to enter Sunday’s game after O’Connell suffered a thumb injury, as Minshew threw three picks and lost a fumble in the 20-15 loss.

With O’Connell set to miss at least four weeks while on injured reserve, Minshew is back in line to start for Las Vegas. And that means head coach Antonio Pierce needs the quarterback to better protect the football.

“He’s got to get out of his own head,” Pierce said in his Monday press conference. “I mean, he’s a quarterback, he’s been in this league, he understands it. Obviously, we’ve encouraged him. Very positive on the sideline with everything that was going on yesterday. Our team was like, no blinking. That’s all he kept hearing on the sideline dealing with adversity.

“I thought our defense did a good job of responding even on a sudden change they did score, but throughout the game we kept fighting. Even at the end of the game when we had a chance to get another stop, we did. Gave the offense the ball again with less than two minutes to see if we can go ahead for the win.”

While that’s true, Minshew threw his third interception to effectively end the game on the third play of the possession.

In six games this season, Minshew has completed 65.5 percent of his passes for 1,168 yards with four touchdowns and a league-high eight interceptions. He’s also lost two fumbles.