Arik Armstead’s back injury has become a concern for Week 1

Jaguars defensive lineman Arik Armstead has yet to practice in training camp.

Coach Liam Coen originally explained Armstead’s absence to “a little bit of a veteran start.” Two weeks later, Armstead still hasn’t taken a practice rep.

Coen said this week that Armstead is out indefinitely with a back injury, which Coen admits makes Armstead’s availability for Week 1 uncertain.

“Ultimately, he’ll probably know how to get himself ready to go, I would hope,” Coen said, via Mark Long of the Associated Press. “The key is just making sure that he’s healthy and ready to go for the first game. Ultimately, it’s a long season, as we know.

“Not to say that early [games] aren’t obviously as important as late ones, but it is a long season, and we’re really just trying to get him to be as healthy as possible.”

Armstead, 31, signed a three-year, $43.5 million contract with the Jaguars in the 2024 offseason, but he started only one game, played fewer than 50 percent of the defensive snaps in 17 games and made only two sacks. Midway through the season, Armstead asked to move back to defensive tackle.

He is listed as a starting defensive tackle on the Jaguars’ initial depth chart for the 2025 season.

“Just being out there more I’m going to be more productive,” Armstead said. “They’re not paying me as a situational player.”