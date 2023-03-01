 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ATHLETICS-DIAMOND-OSLO
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

Top Clips

nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race
nbc_golf_stevestrickerintv_230630.jpg
Stricker: Being at home comes with added pressure
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_230630.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Bieniemy’s opportunity, RB clause?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ATHLETICS-DIAMOND-OSLO
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

Top Clips

nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race
nbc_golf_stevestrickerintv_230630.jpg
Stricker: Being at home comes with added pressure
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_230630.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Bieniemy’s opportunity, RB clause?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Arrest warrant issued for Jalen Carter for reckless driving, racing

  
Published March 1, 2023 05:52 AM
nbc_bfa_frazier_230228
February 28, 2023 04:06 PM
Mike Jones sits down with Brother For Another to talk about Leslie Frazier stepping away from coaching for a year and what might be going on behind the scenes.

A report earlier Wednesday indicated Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter was present at teammate’s fatal crash and misled police about it. Now, comes word from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department that it has issued an arrest warrant for Carter for reckless driving and racing.

“As a result of the ongoing investigation into the January 15, 2023, fatal crash that occurred in the 900 block Barnett Shoals Road, the Athens Clarke-Country Police Department has secured arrest warrants for Jalen Carter, 21, for Reckless Driving and Racing,” the statement reads. “The investigation found that Chandler LeCroy, driver of the 2021 Ford Expedition, and Jalen Carter, driver of a 2021 Jeep Trackhawk, were operating their vehicles in a manner consistent with racing shortly after leaving the downtown Athens area at about 2:30 a.m. The evidence demonstrated that both vehicles switched between lanes, drove in the center turn lane, drove in opposite lanes of travel, overtook other motorists and drove at high rates of speed in an apparent attempt to outdistance each other. Evidence indicated that shortly before the crash the Expedition was traveling at about 104 mph.

“The toxicology report indicated that LeCroy’s blood-alcohol concentration was .197 at the time of the crash. Investigators determined that alcohol impairment, racing, reckless driving and speed were significant contributing factors to the crash. The case will be given to the Solicitor General’s Office.”

Carter, a top prospect in the 2023 draft class, was scheduled to speak to the media Wednesday morning but did not.

Both charges are misdemeanors.

Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and LeCroy, a Georgia recruiting staffer, died in the single-car wreck. Another football staffer and another football player were injured.

Police questioned Carter about whether he was racing the car driven by LeCroy, and Carter denied it.

Carter received a citation in September for driving 89 mph in a 45 mph zone.