Arthur Smith says Bijan Robinson “just not feeling all that great”

The mystery of Bijan Robinson’s disappearance from the Falcons offense apparently now is solved.

Robinson played only six snaps in the first half and got no touches.

It left everyone wondering what in the world was going on.

Coach Arthur Smith told sideline reporter Kristina Pink at halftime that Robinson is “just not feeling all that great.” Smith doesn’t expect Robinson to play much if at all in the second half.

Robinson played 301 snaps before today, which was 72 percent of the offense through six games, and the first-round draft pick has 106 touches for 590 yards and two touchdowns this season.

Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson are doing the leg work for the Falcons with Robinson on the sideline.