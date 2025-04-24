As draft begins, Aaron Rodgers still looms

Four years ago, then-Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers hovered over the first day of the draft, given the possibility that he’d be traded during round one.

This year, he broke his silence one week ago, explaining that he has yet to sign with a team due to a personal issue that has required his time and attention.

With the draft about to begin, Rodgers continues to loom. Especially as it relates to the Steelers’ pick at No. 21. There’s an increasing sense that the Steelers won’t take quarterback Shedeur Sanders, which will keep Mason Rudolph atop the Pittsburgh depth chart.

Some think Rodgers will indeed sign with the Steelers, and that his announcement could come as soon as next week. Regardless of the eventual timing, if the Steelers emerge from the early rounds without a new quarterback, the sense that Rodgers will choose the Steelers will only get stronger and stronger.

At this point, the only alternative to signing with the Steelers in the short term is to wait and see what happens elsewhere, whether it’s J.J. McCarthy struggling in Minnesota or a starter elsewhere getting injured.