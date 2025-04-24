 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_shakeupdraft_250424.jpg
Potential moves that could shake up 2025 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_tylerlockett_250424.jpg
Lockett signs one-year deal with Titans
nbc_pft_mockdraft_250424.jpg
PFT’s final 2025 mock draft vs. Simms mock draft

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
As draft begins, Aaron Rodgers still looms

  
Published April 24, 2025 06:57 PM

Four years ago, then-Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers hovered over the first day of the draft, given the possibility that he’d be traded during round one.

This year, he broke his silence one week ago, explaining that he has yet to sign with a team due to a personal issue that has required his time and attention.

With the draft about to begin, Rodgers continues to loom. Especially as it relates to the Steelers’ pick at No. 21. There’s an increasing sense that the Steelers won’t take quarterback Shedeur Sanders, which will keep Mason Rudolph atop the Pittsburgh depth chart.

Some think Rodgers will indeed sign with the Steelers, and that his announcement could come as soon as next week. Regardless of the eventual timing, if the Steelers emerge from the early rounds without a new quarterback, the sense that Rodgers will choose the Steelers will only get stronger and stronger.

At this point, the only alternative to signing with the Steelers in the short term is to wait and see what happens elsewhere, whether it’s J.J. McCarthy struggling in Minnesota or a starter elsewhere getting injured.