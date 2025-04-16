 Skip navigation
Ashton Jeanty: I watched Saquon Barkley on the Eagles and thought, “That can be me”

  
Published April 16, 2025 03:26 PM

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty hopes Saquon Barkley’s big year with the Eagles has NFL teams high on running backs heading into the draft.

Jeanty compared himself to Barkley in an article for The Players’ Tribune, saying that as he saw Barkley’s great season, he thought about the things he can do in the NFL.

“Most people, they watched the Eagles win the Super Bowl a couple of months ago, they watched Saquon run through everyone in the playoffs, and they thought to themselves, This is amazing,” Jeanty wrote. “I watched it and I thought something different. I thought, That can be me.”

Jeanty structured his article as a letter to NFL general managers, and he said Barkley is the player they should compare him to.

“If you pick me, it’s simple: I’m coming to your franchise to do what Saquon and the Eagles just did,” Jeanty wrote. “I’m coming to win, big, soon.”