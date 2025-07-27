At No. 64 on the NFL’s top 100, Bo Nix targets climbing to No. 1

Broncos quarterback Bo Nix was the last of six quarterbacks taken in the first round of the 2024 draft. After one season, he came in at No. 64 on the list of the NFL’s top 100 players.

He has much higher goals.

“I think it’s obviously a cool honor because that’s [what] your peers think, guys you play,” Nix told reporters on Saturday regarding his debut on the player-voted list of the NFL’s best. “At the same time, just the way I think, the way I am motivated, I want to continue to get higher. Not even for the ranking.

“It doesn’t really matter what you’re ranked, it’s just an internal standard that I have that I want to be the best in the world. I know there are a lot of guys that I’m competing for that with. I’m not going to stop until I at least give it my best try.”

Plenty of guys are wired that way. Nix has displayed in only one season the kind of talent that gives him a chance to do a lot more. This year, we’ll all see what he can do — in one of the most competitive divisions in the NFL, where he’ll be contending with the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, and Geno Smith.