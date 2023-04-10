Austin Hooper: Baker Mayfield has never had any issues with anyone in the locker room

It’s been a little while since quarterback Baker Mayfield and tight end Austin Hooper were teammates. But Hooper still has positive feelings about the QB who threw him passes in Cleveland.

The Browns elected to release Hooper last March after a pair of seasons with the team. That happened around the same time as the club elected to move on from Mayfield as its quarterback in favor of Deshaun Watson — though Mayfield technically remained on the roster for a few more months until the Browns traded him to the Panthers.

In an interview with Jim Rome last week, Hooper said Mayfield didn’t have issues with his teammates in Cleveland and he’s glad the quarterback has found more opportunities to excel.

“Everything that came out about him, it was nothing from guys on the team. It was just once decisions were made, certain people within the building had to justify their decisions — that’s all I’m going to say about that piece,” Hooper said. “But he’s never had any issues with anyone in the locker room . He’s a great teammate, good dude, always checks in on everyone. And, you’ve seen him, he gets his opportunities, especially with the Rams coming in on short notice and getting his opportunity, going and succeeding.

“So, I was just super happy for him. He’s the type of dude that can hop in and assimilate with any locker room. Fun spirit, works hard. Yeah, he’ll chirp a little bit but that’s a part of it and that’s why guys love him — because he’s not a robot. He’s a real person. And a lot of…at least the vast majority of the teammates I played with really appreciated that about him. Because I feel like, in my opinion, most quarterbacks kind of have this malaise to them. And Baker exudes life and brings energy into every room at least I was in with him. I really appreciate that about him, just the way he goes about his business. And I’m wishing him the best. Good dude.”

Hooper, who signed with the Raiders last month, caught 84 passes for 780 yards with seven touchdowns from 2020-2021 while playing with Mayfield on the Browns. He spent last year with the Titans.

After playing with the Panthers and Rams in 2022, Mayfield signed a one-year deal with the Buccaneers in March.