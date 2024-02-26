Bail set at $5,000 for Richard Sherman after DUI arrest

Former NFL cornerback Richard Sherman was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of driving under the influence and a judge set bail in the case at a hearing on Monday.

The Seattle Times reports Sherman was not present when a King County District Court Judge set bail at $5,000 on Monday morning. Sherman remained in custody, but is now eligible to be released after his bail is processed.

Sherman has another hearing on Wednesday and the judge ordered that he can’t drive, consume alcohol or prescription drugs, or refuse blood or breath tests before that hearing takes place.

A police report from Saturday says Sherman was pulled over for going 79 mph in a 60 mph zone and that he told officers he had two drinks. He refused a Breathalyzer, but agreed to other tests and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Sherman was arrested in July 2021 on a similar charge and later pleaded guilty to first-degree negligent driving, second-degree criminal trespass and speeding in a roadway construction zone.