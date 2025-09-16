 Skip navigation
Baker Mayfield: Even with injuries, Buccaneers have a damn good offensive line

  
Published September 16, 2025 04:19 AM

Behind an injury-plagued offensive line, Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield led his team to a last-minute comeback win over the Texans on Monday night, and afterward he praised the backups who were protecting him.

The Bucs were already without their best offensive lineman, left tackle Tristan Wirfs, and then they lost right tackle Luke Goedeke to an injury during the game.

“A healthy o-line or not, those guys are still damn good. Doesn’t matter who you have out there. They’re studs,” Mayfield said.

Mayfield said he had to adjust at times to having less time to pass but felt for the most part that the line played well.

“For me, just trying to get the ball out quick,” Mayfield said. “Trying to get through the reads and the progressions quicker, but they did a good job.”

Mayfield liked what he saw from the men in front of him.

“I thought they did a good job. I truly did,” Mayfield said. “They blocked when they needed to in critical moments and found a way to win.”

Overall, Mayfield said the Bucs are very pleased to be 2-0 even if they haven’t put their best football on the field yet.

“We haven’t even played close to our best ball in all three phases,” Mayfield said. “And we’re still finding ways to win.”