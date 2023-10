Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield played the entire game, but he walked off the field favoring his left arm.

Coach Todd Bowles said Mayfield took a hit to his left hand. X-rays were negative.

Bowles said Mayfield was diagnosed with a contusion.

Mayfield said his hand hurts but is “fine” after bruising it with a hit on a facemask.

He had a bloody right finger earlier in the game.

Mayfield finished 19-of-37 for 206 yards and an interception in the 20-6 loss to the Lions.