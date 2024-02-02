Baker Mayfield: Liam Coen brings similar system, continuity is important

The Buccaneers are working to finalize a deal with Liam Coen to be their offensive coordinator and getting it done could set up a reunion with quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Mayfield played for Coen with the Rams in 2022 and he said this week that he wanted to know who the Bucs would be hiring to replace Dave Canales before moving forward with any talks on a new contract. While speaking to reporters from the Pro Bowl on Friday, Mayfield said he has a high opinion of Coen from their time together and that he likes that his arrival won’t lead to a major offensive upheaval.

“I got to work with Liam in L.A.,” Mayfield said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “Great guy. Really, really great guy. If they lock that down for sure, it’s a similar system. Same system, some different terminology in how he wants to call things. There’s something to say about that with continuity in the offense for skill guys and the offensive line. It’s important to have.”

Coen spent the 2023 season working at Kentucky and it sounds like his return to the professional ranks would be a plus to a Bucs push to re-sign Mayfield in the coming weeks.