Baker Mayfield, nearly all Bucs starters will play vs. Steelers

The vast majority of the Buccaneers starters are set to see playing time on Saturday against the Steelers.

Via multiple reporters, head coach Todd Bowles said following Thursday’s joint practice with Pittsburgh that every starter but receiver Mike Evans and linebacker Lavonte David will play in the preseason matchup.

That means quarterback Baker Mayfield should be on the field for Tampa Bay against Pittsburgh after he didn’t play against the Titans last week.

Bowles added that quarterback Teddy Bridgewater should make his Bucs debut against Pittsburgh.

The Steelers, however, are not set to play their starters after going through Thursday’s joint practice. Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters earlier in the day that playing time in the second preseason game will be similar to that of last week’s game against Jacksonville.