Sirianni: Talk of benching Hurts is 'ridiculous'
Should Parsons have gotten holding calls v. Bears?
Notre Dame's Freeman generating NFL interest

Philip Rivers will wear Daniel Jones’ No. 17 in second stint with Colts

  
Published December 10, 2025 11:07 AM

Those vintage No. 17 jerseys from 2020 are officially back in style.

As he did in his lone year with Indianapolis and his 16 seasons with the Chargers, Philip Rivers will wear No. 17 in his second stint with the Colts, according to Mike Chappell of FOX 59.

Daniel Jones had worn No. 17 this season. But now that he’s on injured reserve with a torn Achilles and out for the year, that number is available for the 44-year-old quarterback coming out of retirement.

The Colts announced they had officially signed Rivers to the practice squad on Wednesday. The rest of the practice week will help indicate whether or not Rivers will be available to make his first appearance since 2020.