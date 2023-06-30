Baker Mayfield: Rams stint “kind of hit reset button” on my career

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Caeleb Dressel rediscovered the joy of swimming during months away
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_penske_230701.jpg
Fowler leaps up the leaderboard at Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerdiscussion_230701.jpg
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Caeleb Dressel rediscovered the joy of swimming during months away
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_penske_230701.jpg
Fowler leaps up the leaderboard at Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerdiscussion_230701.jpg
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Baker Mayfield: Rams stint “kind of hit reset button” on my career

  
Published June 30, 2023 08:27 AM

If Baker Mayfield wins the quarterback job in Tampa Bay, the Rams will be on the list of thank yous for helping him on the way to the job,

Mayfield finished out the 2022 season by appearing in five games for the Rams. The team won two of those contests — a wild comeback in Week 14 against the Raiders and a rout of the Broncos on Christmas — and Mayfield played better than he did in a dismal stretch as the Panthers starter to open the season.

That Carolina run came after his time with the Browns fizzled out in 2021 and Mayfield said that the chance to play with the Rams “revitalized” him after a long run in the wrong direction.

“I’m a firm believer that everything happens for a reason. It was the first time I had fun playing football in a few years,” Mayfield said, via Belle Fraser of the New York Post. “It brought that feeling of having that success and really remembering what it was all about, Kind of hit the reset button for me.”

Mayfield is competing with Kyle Trask in Tampa and holding onto what worked well for him with the Rams would be a good way to secure the starting job and a chance to continue rebuilding a career that was flaming out early last season.