Baker Mayfield: Rams stint “kind of hit reset button” on my career

If Baker Mayfield wins the quarterback job in Tampa Bay, the Rams will be on the list of thank yous for helping him on the way to the job,

Mayfield finished out the 2022 season by appearing in five games for the Rams. The team won two of those contests — a wild comeback in Week 14 against the Raiders and a rout of the Broncos on Christmas — and Mayfield played better than he did in a dismal stretch as the Panthers starter to open the season.

That Carolina run came after his time with the Browns fizzled out in 2021 and Mayfield said that the chance to play with the Rams “revitalized” him after a long run in the wrong direction.

“I’m a firm believer that everything happens for a reason. It was the first time I had fun playing football in a few years,” Mayfield said, via Belle Fraser of the New York Post. “It brought that feeling of having that success and really remembering what it was all about, Kind of hit the reset button for me.”

Mayfield is competing with Kyle Trask in Tampa and holding onto what worked well for him with the Rams would be a good way to secure the starting job and a chance to continue rebuilding a career that was flaming out early last season.