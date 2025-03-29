Battlehawks return without A.J. McCarron

When I tuned into the UFL regular-season opener between the St. Louis Battlehawks and the Houston Roughnecks, I expected to see A.J. McCarron playing quarterback for the Battlehawks.

As it turns out, McCarron doesn’t work in the UFL anymore.

He was cut in November 2024. He wasn’t happy about the decision, or the way it was communicated.

“My phone must not work anymore to let me know when this was actually going down,” McCarron said on social media.

Manny Wilkins is the new St. Louis quarterback. McCarron is not employed by any of the UFL’s teams, after starting for the last two seasons in St. Louis.

McCarron, 34, has seven seasons of NFL experience. His most extensive playing time came as a rookie in 2015, with the Bengals.