MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Bears add another free agent, plucking DeMarcus Walker from the Titans

  
Published March 13, 2023 06:16 PM
Michael Holley and Mike Smith break down both sides of the Bears-Panthers trade that landed Carolina the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft.

The Bears have plenty of cap space. And they’ve been using it.

The latest addition is defensive end DeMarcus Walker. His agency has announced that he’ll signing a three-year deal worth $7 million annually with the Bears.

Walker, a second-round pick of the Broncos in 2017, spent four years in Denver, one in Houston, and one in Tennessee.

He had a career-high seven sacks in 2022, appearing in 17 games with six starts.

Chicago’s day-one haul includes linebacker T.J. Edwards, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, and guard Nate Davis.