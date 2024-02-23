Bears add former Bucs QB Ryan Griffin to coaching staff

Former Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Griffin is breaking into the coaching ranks.

The Bears announced on Friday that they have hired Griffin as an offensive assistant. Griffin will be working with the team’s quarterbacks and wide receivers during the 2024 season.

Griffin entered the NFL with the Saints in 2013 and moved on to the Bucs in 2015. He remained in the organization through the 2022 season, but only appeared in two games and completed 2-of-4 passes for 18 yards.

The Bears also announced that they have hired Bryan Bing as an assistant defensive line coach. Bing was a defensive assistant with the Colts last season.