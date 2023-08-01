 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels v Detroit Tigers - Game One
Phillies get RHP Michael Lorenzen from Tigers to bolster rotation
2023 Pac-12 Football Media Day
Pac-12 leaders receive details of media deal, but no vote to accept terms as future remains murky
2023 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship - Prometeon Italian Round: Day One
Alvaro Bautista sets World Superbike record with 18th win of 2023
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_akshaybhatia_230801.jpg
Where does Bhatia stand after Barracuda victory?
nbc_golf_gt_leehodges_230801.jpg
Hodges: Never been so ‘locked in’ than at 3M Open
nbc_golf_gt_rongreenjr_230801.jpg
Green Jr.: ‘another surprise’ as Woods joins board

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Bears claim DT Bravvion Roy off waivers

  
Published August 1, 2023 04:30 PM

Bravvion Roy has found a new team.

Let go by the Panthers on Monday, Roy has been claimed off waivers by the Bears, according to multiple reports.

A sixth-round pick in the 2020 draft, Roy appeared in 45 games with 15 starts over his first three seasons. In 2022, he recorded 17 total tackles with a quarterback hit, three passes defensed, and an interception.

But with the Panthers transitioning to a new coaching staff, Roy was reportedly not the best fit in Carolina’s new defensive scheme.

Roy will now get an opportunity to make the Bears’ 53-man roster with a strong training camp and preseason.