Bears claim DT Bravvion Roy off waivers

Bravvion Roy has found a new team.

Let go by the Panthers on Monday, Roy has been claimed off waivers by the Bears, according to multiple reports.

A sixth-round pick in the 2020 draft, Roy appeared in 45 games with 15 starts over his first three seasons. In 2022, he recorded 17 total tackles with a quarterback hit, three passes defensed, and an interception.

But with the Panthers transitioning to a new coaching staff, Roy was reportedly not the best fit in Carolina’s new defensive scheme.

Roy will now get an opportunity to make the Bears’ 53-man roster with a strong training camp and preseason.