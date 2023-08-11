Bears claim OL Logan Stenberg off waivers

Logan Stenberg has found a new team in the NFC North.

The Bears announced on Friday that they’ve claimed the offensive lineman.

The Lions selected Stenberg in the fourth round of the 2020 draft. He appeared in 25 games with four starts for the club over the last three seasons, with all starts coming last season. Detroit waived Stenberg on Thursday as part of a series of roster moves.

As a corresponding move, the Bears have waived receiver Aron Cruickshank. He had joined the club as an undrafted free agent out of Rutgers in the spring.