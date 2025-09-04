Bears DB Jaylon Johnson estimated as limited with groin, calf injuries

Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson said earlier this week that his absence in practice during training camp was because of a groin injury. The team’s first practice report of 2025 confirmed that.

The Bears did not practice, but they estimated Johnson as limited with groin and calf injuries.

Johnson is optimistic he can play in the season opener Monday night.

Starting linebacker T.J. Edwards, who left practice Aug. 27, was estimated as a non-participant Thursday with a groin injury.

Running back Roschon Johnson (foot) and defensive back Josh Blackwell (groin) also were estimated as non-participants.

Running back Kyle Monangai (hamstring) was listed as limited, while wide receiver Devin Duvernay (hamstring) and defensive lineman Dominique Robinson (oblique) were estimated as full participants.