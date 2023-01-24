 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bears keep season-ticket prices constant, but inventory slips

  
Published January 24, 2023 11:25 AM
nbc_pft_bears_230111
January 11, 2023 08:03 AM
As the Chicago Bears hold the top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Mike Florio and Chris Simms agree that GM Ryan Poles should be looking to surround Justin Fields with talent rather than take Bryce Young.

The Bears had a bad season that didn’t seem as bad as it was, thanks to the excitement brought to the team by quarterback Justin Fields.

For 2023, the franchise that went 3-14 in 2022 won’t be charging fans more to attend their games. Sort of.

Via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times, the Bears sent a letter to season-ticket holders that the price will not increase in 2023 . The per-game price necessarily does, however. Last year’s 10-game slate included nine regular-season home games. This year, the Bears will have eight regular-season home games, and two preseason contests at Soldier Field.

The Bears host in 2023 the Packers, Vikings, Lions, Falcons, Panthers, Broncos, Raiders, and Cardinals.

Season-ticket holders have until March 17 to renew. Some perhaps would like to have a little more time, in order to assess some of the moves the team makes, or doesn’t make, in the offseason.