Bears LB Noah Sewell ruled out with a concussion

Bears linebacker Noah Sewell will not play another down tonight.

Sewell took friendly fire, with a nasty-looking hit from a teammate, leaving him with a concussion.

Sewell was trying to help bring down Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt, along with teammates Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards. Practice squad defensive lineman Jonathan Ford came flying up and into the head and neck area of Sewell.

Sewell remained on the ground before finally walking off under his own power with 5:13 remaining in the first half.

He had two tackles before leaving.

Commanders defensive lineman Dorance Armstrong is questionable to return after injuring his hamstring in the third quarter.

The Bears lead 13-10 after Matt Gay’s 53-yard field goal made it a three-point game with 11:59 remaining in the third quarter.