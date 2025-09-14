 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_eagleschiefspreviewv2_250912.jpg
Hurts, Mahomes ready for Super Bowl LIX rematch
nbc_pft_levelofconcernv2_250912.jpg
How concerned should 0-1 Super Bowl contenders be?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250912.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 2

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
nbc_pft_eagleschiefspreviewv2_250912.jpg
Hurts, Mahomes ready for Super Bowl LIX rematch
nbc_pft_levelofconcernv2_250912.jpg
How concerned should 0-1 Super Bowl contenders be?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250912.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 2

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Bears’ opening kickoff goes out of bounds, Lions score on 60-yard touchdown drive

  
Published September 14, 2025 01:12 PM

On their last kickoff of Week One, the Bears failed to kick out of bounds when they should have. On their first kickoff of Week Two, the Bears kicked out of bounds when they shouldn’t have.

As Chicago’s opening kickoff veered toward the sideline, Lions return man Jacob Saylors wisely stepped out of bounds before he touched the ball, which is a kickoff out of bounds that gave Detroit the ball on the 40-yard line.

From there, the Lions’ offense made it look easy, with a five-play, 60-yard drive that culminated with a Jahmyr Gibbs touchdown run.

Bears head coach Ben Johnson is coaching against the Lions offense that he coordinated the last three years, and so far his defense looks like it’s going to have a rough day.

Johnson may have a rough day as well if his team can’t cut out the special teams mistakes. On Monday night it was Johnson who made a strategic mistake and tried for a touchback when the Bears needed to kick off out of bounds to stop the clock before the two-minute warning, and today it was the Lions who had the strategic advantage on the opening kickoff.